5 best crime documentaries to watch on Netflix before The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth releases

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide, details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

There are no narratives more engaging and intense than the ones involving true crime. This is the reason why crime documentaries have become one of the most popular genres among viewers. Today, Netflix announced the release date of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, a docu-series based on the Sheena Bora case. It is all set to premiere next month, and has already garnered a lot of buzz.

Interestingly, Netflix has an extensive library of spine-chilling true-crime documentaries that are unmissable. Ahead of the release of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, here’s a curated list of the best Indian crime documentaries that you can binge-watch on Netflix, if you are a fan of the genre.

1. Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case (2023)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Based on: Koodathayi cyanide killings

Writer: Shalini Ushadevi

Director: Christo Tomy

Duration: 1 hr 35 min

Curry and Cyanide revisits the six deaths in Koodathayi, a village in Kerala, between 2002 to 2016. Jolly Joseph was accused of poisoning six members of her family with cyanide-laced food. The film brings out the chilling details of how Jolly would eliminate her targets and get away with it. The story is conveyed through testimonials of family members and the investigators involved in the case.

2. The Hunt For Veerappan (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Based on: Veerappan

Director: Selvamani Selvaraj

No. of episodes: 4

The series captures the trials and tribulations of one of the most feared criminals in India – Veerappan. The docuseries features interviews of family members, associates, and police that provide all the necessary insight into the life of Veerappan and why he became the country’s most wanted. He was eventually shot dead in 2004 by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force, thus concluding one of the most painstaking manhunts in the country’s history.

3. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Based on: Chandrakant Jha’s life and his killings

Creator: Ayesha Sood

No. of episodes: 3

On October 20, 2006, the police found a body in front of the Tihar Jail and would soon find many after that. This was the work of Chandrakant Jha who would commit gruesome murders and leave the mutilated body for the police along with mocking notes. The docuseries explores the investigation carried out by the police and how they were able to successfully arrest Jha.

4. House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Based on: 2018 Burari mass suicide

Creators: Leena Yadav, Anubhav Chopra

No. of episodes: 3

11 family members of the Burari family are found dead in their house under mysterious circumstances, which sends shockwaves around the country. Investigators scramble for clues to find out the reasons behind what seemed to be mass suicide. This three-part docuseries delves deep into the circumstances leading up to the deaths and the investigation carried out by law enforcement.

5. Crime Stories: India Detectives (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Directors: N Amit and Jack Rampling

No. of episodes: 4

This riveting docu-series follows the Bengaluru city police as they attempt to solve three murders and one kidnapping case. The series offers an insight into the complex workings of the crime investigations.

Which of these true-crime documentaries will you be adding to your watchlist?

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

