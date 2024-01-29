The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth: Docuseries based on Sheena Bora case to release on THIS date

In 2015, the arrest of INX media CEO Indrani Mukerjea for allegedly murdering her 25-year-old sister Sheena Bora sent shockwaves throughout the nation. An accomplished media executive and socialite, married to media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, Indrani was an unlikely suspect. Now, Netflix has announced the release date of the docuseries titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, which covers the infamous story that continues to garner interest to this day.

Release date of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth unveiled

On Monday morning, Netflix announced The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, a docu-series that will peel back layers of this scandalous case. The dramatic and fast-paced documentary with jaw-dropping twists, explores sensational family secrets, complicated relationships, buried connections and the possibility of millions of dollars at stake. It will release on Netflix on 23rd February 2024.

Sharing the first poster of the docu-series, the makers wrote, “A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family's darkest secrets at the center of it all. #TheIndraniMukerjeaStoryBuriedTruth, coming on 23 February only on Netflix!”

About The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Charged with intrigue, the docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations. Helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, the show also reveals for the first-time ever unsettling call recordings between Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea and unseen images of the family that are bound to keep audiences wondering about the truth.

This docu-series comes a few months after Indrani’s memoir Unbroken: The Untold Story came out in 2023. In the book, which was published in July last year, Indrani wrote about her childhood days in Guwahati, her rise as a media baron, as well as spending 2460 days in Byculla jail.

The series will be among many other true crime titles that Netflix has been releasing. In December last year, the streaming platform released Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case, a docu-series delving into the story of Jolly Joseph, who had allegedly killed six members of her family over 14 years.

