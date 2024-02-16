Sunflower season 2 trailer: Ranvir Shorey remains suspicious of Sunil Grover; Adah Sharma adds to the mystery

Get ready for more laughs and suspense as the trailer for the second season of the comedy murder mystery series Sunflower dropped on February 15th. The cast including Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, and Ashish Vidyarthi is back, but this time they're joined by the charming Adah Sharma as the new tenant. With the promise of more twists, turns, and quirky characters, the Sunflower society is gearing up for another round of thrilling encounters that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Sunflower season 2 trailer is out

ZEE5, the OTT platform, took to Instagram to share the gripping trailer of Sunflower 2, igniting excitement among fans. The YouTube description teases, "With another murder in the Sunflower Society, Sonu once again finds himself as the main suspect. Amidst new suspicious tenants in the building, who is the real killer? Watch the dark comedy unravel in Sunflower 2. Premieres 1st March, 2024."

The trailer provides a tantalizing peek into the mysterious universe of Sunflower, a vibrant middle-class housing society in Mumbai brimming with eccentric personalities. Sunil Grover, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, effortlessly blends humor and mystery, while Adah Sharma's portrayal of Rosie Mehta adds her own charm to the already impressive ensemble cast.

Continuing from Season 1, the relentless police duo, DG and Tambe (played by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni) are hot on the trail of Mr. Kapoor's killer. Rosie, played by Sharma is a beautiful bar dancer and the new penthouse owner, bringing fresh attention and complexity to the case, leaving viewers eager to uncover the truth.

Check out the trailer below:

The first season of the series received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, generating excitement among fans for the announcement of season 2. Sunflower Season 2 is set to start streaming from March 1, 2024, promising to deliver another thrilling and entertaining ride for viewers.

