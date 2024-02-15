Poacher Trailer OUT: Alia Bhatt-backed series gives peek into tragic truth of ruthless slaughter of elephants

The highly anticipated investigative crime series Poacher has garnered significant attention. Following the release of a brief teaser, which served as an awareness video featuring executive producer Alia Bhatt, the official trailer of the show has now been unveiled. Directed by Richie Mehta and starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles, the gripping trailer offers a glimpse into the heart-wrenching reality of the relentless and unforgiving slaughter of elephants.

On Thursday, February 15, the makers of the forthcoming series Poacher unveiled its trailer across various social media platforms. This eight-episode crime drama, based on true events, features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and delves into the uncovering of the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.

The trailer introduces a diverse ensemble of wildlife custodians, including forest crime fighters, police personnel, and compassionate individuals, as they embark on a relentless mission to expose one of India's biggest crime rackets. Yet, amidst their efforts, a haunting question lingers: will the silent victims of these criminal acts—the defenseless elephants—receive the justice they so rightfully deserve?

This poignant inquiry lies at the heart of the series, prompting viewers to contemplate the profound consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed.

Watch the full trailer here:

Richie Mehta and Alia Bhatt about the series Poacher

Richie Mehta, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Delhi Crime, shared insights into his upcoming series Poacher. He expressed, “Every story has a hero and when you get to meet the ones who may not wear a cape and yet are fighting against crime and injustice, you are inspired to tell their story to the world.”

Mehta emphasized that Poacher serves as a tribute to wildlife crime fighters—dedicated forest service officers, passionate members of wildlife conservation and protection organizations, and animal lovers—individuals who selflessly risk their lives to safeguard animal species from the pernicious greed of poachers.

He believed that the series would act as an eye-opener, revealing the interdependent and complex relationship between humans and other species, and stressing how any negative action could lead to environmental imbalance and dire consequences.

Reflecting on the positive reception at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Mehta expressed his excitement for the series' broader reach with Prime Video. He noted the thrill of bringing the show to audiences in around 240 countries and territories worldwide, anticipating its impact on a global scale.

Executive producer Alia Bhatt, backing the series through her company Eternal Sunshine Productions, expressed immense pride in being part of the project alongside her team at Eternal. She emphasized, “Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade.”

Alia voiced her hope that Richie's compelling storytelling would inspire everyone to advocate for wildlife preservation and promote coexistence with all living beings. She added, “I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world.”

More about the series Poacher

The show is produced by the Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta. Alia Bhatt serves as the Executive Producer of the series. The talented cast includes Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh.

Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024, Poacher will be available primarily in Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

