‘Shah Rukh Khan loved The Railway Men’: Director Shiv Rawail reveals best message of appreciation for series

The web series Railway Men, released last year, garnered immense praise from both critics and audiences alike. Director Shiv Rawail, making his debut with the show, recently shared the best message of appreciation he received for his project, which was from none other than from the esteemed Shah Rukh Khan. Shiv expressed his profound happiness at this acknowledgment, highlighting the significance of industry support in his journey.

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail on Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to the series

In a recent segment posted by the Yash Raj Films channel on YouTube, director Shiv Rawail, who made his debut with the 2023 series The Railway Men, offered insights into his journey and shared intriguing details, including the most cherished message of appreciation he received for his show.

Shiv revealed that the best message of appreciation came from his cinematic icon, Shah Rukh Khan. He shared, "I met him recently, and he said he loved the series." Expressing gratitude for the industry's support and love, Shiv emphasized the significance of receiving recognition, especially as a debut director. "You feel really good about it, especially when your colleagues, your contemporaries, and people you have looked up to discuss it with you," he added.

Additionally, Shiv disclosed his past collaboration with Shah Rukh as an assistant director on the movie Fan. He stated that to hear from SRK that he genuinely loved the series, coupled with receiving calls from other esteemed directors in the industry whose films he has admired for years, was truly a remarkable experience for him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals unique pre-release ritual; says ‘Mondays are for trying to make better films’