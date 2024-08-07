5 Jang Ki Yong starrer underrated K-dramas you should not miss - From Search: WWW to Now, We Are Breaking Up

Jang Ki Yong made his debut in 2014 with It's Okay, That's Love. Over the years, he has appeared in various hit dramas like My Roommate is a Gumiho, Search: WWW, Now We are Breaking Up and more. He enlisted for his military service in 2021 and was discharged in 2023. Following his discharge he marked his return with the hit series The Atypical Family alongside Chun Woo Hee.

5 underrated Jang Ki Yong roles

Search: WWW

Search: WWW was released on June 5, 2019. Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Jeon Hye Jin, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Jae Wook and Ji Seung Hyun. It tells the story of three modern women who chose careers over their social and family life. They are competitive and ambitious. Eventually, these women come across love and they navigate their careers while also handling a healthy social and love life.

The story focuses on the lives of the three women and Jang Ki Yong's role as a young and talented music composer is often overlooked.

Confession Couple

Confession Couple (also known as Go Back Couple and Couple on Backtrack) revolves around a married couple who has been having a rough time with life. Slowly the love between them also dried out. One day they are transported back into time and given another chance at life. It stars Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Yi Kyung and more.

Now, We Are Breaking Up

The drama was released in 2021 and was Jang Ki Yong's last project before his military enlistment. The drama stars Jang Ki Yong, Song Hye Kyo, Choi Hee Seo and Kim Joo Heon in the main roles. The drama portrays the romance between a cold-hearted designer and a freelance fashion photographer as they navigate their love lives and careers in contemporary times.

My Mister

My Mister is an emotional tale of two people, a man in his 40s and a young woman in her 20s, both of whom struggle with their personal lives. They form a sort of kinship to help each other and get through life. IU, Lee Sun Kyun, Jang Ki Yong and more take on the main roles in this drama.

Come and Hug Me

Come and Hug Me stars Jang Ki Yong, Jin Ki Joo and Heo Joon Ho. It revolves around a man who is troubled by his past and an actress. Both were each other's first love back in high school. They grow apart as adults. Years later, the man who is now a detective and the women meet each other again.

