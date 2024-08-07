When Jang Ki Yong and EXO’s Chanyeol displayed bromance during military musical Blue Helmet: A Song Of Meissa

Jang Ki Yong and EXO's Chanyeol's friendship became the talk of the town while both were enlisted in the military at the same time. While they were starring in the military musical titled Blue Helmet: A Song of Meissa, they remained inseparable throughout the shows.

Jang Ki Yong is a South Korean actor who gained immense popularity due to his roles as a romantic lead in various dramas. However, in the year 2022, he took a temporary hiatus from his activities due to his enlistment in the military as an active soldier. The army often provides opportunities for its personnel to participate in musicals and tell brave stories of the soldiers. Jang Ki Yong was cast in one such ongoing musical at the time.

EXO's Chanyeol was also cast in the same musical, where he played the leading character. The two had barely any interaction outside of the military, but they seemed to hit it off instantly. They grew closer to each other and started to bond over rehearsals and on-stage performances. No one could escape their bromance whenever they were together, where they were either joking around or admiring each other's presence.

Jang Ki Yong initially gained recognition for his appearance in the K-drama My Roommate Is a Gumiho. He has appeared in various other popular shows such as Come and Hug Me, Search: WWW, Now, We Are Breaking Up, My Mister, and Born Again. Following his discharge, he appeared in the series The Atypical Family.

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member formed by SM Entertainment. The K-pop idol released his first solo song, SSFW, in 2019. He went on to debut in a subunit called EXO-SC alongside Sehun in the same year and released the EP What a Life. Following his discharge from the military, the artist is set to debut as a solo artist in 2024. Moreover, he will also be making an appearance in the upcoming K-drama The Frog, to be released in late 2024.

