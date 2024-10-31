7 must-watch Kim Sung Cheol movies and TV shows

Kim Sung Cheol is a talented Korean actor known for his versatility and memorable performances. He made his debut as a musical actor in 2014. He made his debut as an actor the same year with the film Winter Picnic. Over the years, he has made an impression with his performances in projects like Prison Playbook, Vincenzo, Our Beloved Summer and many more. Here are the 7 best Kim Sung Cheol movies and TV shows.

7 entertaining Kim Sung Cheol movies and TV shows

Our Beloved Summer

Release year: 2021

Director: Kim Yoon Jin

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol, Roh Jung Eui

Our Beloved Summer is a South Korean romantic comedy series that follows the lives of ex-lovers Choi Ung and Kook Yeon Soo, who are forced to reunite when a high school documentary they filmed goes viral. As they navigate lingering feelings and new challenges, the show explores themes of love, growth, and reconciliation with heartwarming storytelling and relatable characters, capturing viewers with its charming and nostalgic vibe.

Hellbound 2

Release year: 2024

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eui Joon, Yang Ik June

The story is based on the webcomic Hellbound which is written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok. The story will follow the religious factions the New Truth, the Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin who must deal with the consequences of resurrection of the condemned as they reappear from hell. The fight with the demonic supernatural beings continues.

Do You Like Brahms

Release year: 2020

Director: Jo Young Min

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Sung Cheol

The romance melodrama explores the lives of budding musicians. It tells Song Ah's story who studies business but later goes against her family's wishes and chooses to take up music as a career. She gets accepted into the music major at her university. She comes across the music prodigy Joon Young who has been playing the piano since he was 6. The two realize that they have more in common than they thought.

Vincenzo

Release year: 2021

Director: Kim Hee Won

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taec Yeon

Vincenzo is a highly-rated drama from 2021 which was a commercial success. It is counted amongst the best K-dramas. Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been and Ok Taecyeon take on the main roles in the drama series. The story revolves around an Italian consigliere lawyer who comes to South Korea to fulfil his job and gets involved with a lawyer to fight against a powerful conglomerate.

Prison Playbook

Release year: 2017

Director: Shin Won Ho

Cast: Kim Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho, Krystal Jung, Im Hwa Young

Prison Playbook is a hit series by Hospital Playlist and Reply series director Shin Won Ho starring Kim Hae Soo and Jung Kyung Ho. While the drama is not very underrated, it somewhat hides beneath the shadow of the Hospital Playlist. The drama tells the story of a star baseball player who is sent to prison for using excessive force while chasing a man trying to assault his sister sexually.

Kim Ji Young: Born 1982

Release year: 2019

Director: Kim Do Young

Cast: Jung Yu Mi, Gong Yoo, Kim Mi Kyung, Park Sung Yun, Lee Bong Ryun

Kim Ji Young: Born 1982 is a powerful South Korean film based on Cho Nam Joo's novel, depicting the life of Kim Ji Young, a woman in her 30s facing gender discrimination and societal expectations. As Ji Young navigates motherhood, marriage, and career, her experiences reflect the challenges faced by many women. The film sheds light on deeply rooted issues of sexism, sparking important discussions about gender equality in modern society.

The Battle of Jangsari

Release year: 2019

Director: Kwak Kyung Taek, Kim Tae Hoon

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Minho, Kim Sung Cheol, Kwak Shi Young, Megan Fox

The Battle of Jangsari is a South Korean war film that recounts the true story of student soldiers during the Korean War. Led by Captain Lee Myung Joon and an American reporter, these young, inexperienced soldiers undertake a dangerous mission at Jangsari Beach. Despite limited training, their bravery becomes instrumental in paving the way for a larger battle. The film highlights sacrifice, resilience, and the human cost of war.

More about Kim Sung Cheol

Kim Sung Cheol appeared in Hellbound season 2 this year. Yooh A In played the role of Jung Jinsu in Hellbound Season 1. Jung Jinsu is the protagonist of the series who leads the cult sect New Truth. The actor is involved in an ongoing investigation of illegal narcotics consumption against him. This is why he has been replaced by Kim Sung Cheol.