Katy Perry Is Going to Space, But at What Cost? Olivia Munn Calls Out ‘Gluttonous’ Mission Citing Inflation

Olivia Munn slams Blue Origin's first all-female space expedition in 62 years, which includes pop icon Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and more, as expensive and pointless. Munn cites inflation as the primary cause of her argument against the space mission.

On April 3, 2025, Munn co-hosted the show Today With Jenna and Friends, where she discussed Perry's upcoming space venture and questioned the need for the mission, which also involves sending the high-profile guests on a trip to space.

The actress asked questions about the goals of the crew behind the expedition, pointing out that there are more important issues on Earth. She wondered why such missions require publicity, proposing that if the players want to see space, they just need to go and not make it a public show.

As per Page Six, she said, "I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say. But there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now," adding, "What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?"

Munn went on to criticize the money aspect, pointing out that it costs so much to travel to space while most people cannot even afford basic needs. She highlighted the rising grocery prices, including egg prices, thanks to inflation and supply shortages, posing the issue of resource allocation.

She said, "I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there are a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs."

Secondly, she brought out the mission's impact on the environment and raised doubts about whether the return on investment will compensate for the resources consumed.

"What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous," Munn argued, adding, "Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

Meanwhile, Katy Perry previously shared her excitement about going to space, saying, "Space is going to finally be glam." Although there is excitement from the participants, Olivia Munn's comments reflect the controversy surrounding the worth and need for commercial space tourism.

