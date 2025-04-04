Who is the richest Tamil movie star? And it's NOT Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar or Suriya

When it comes to Tamil cinema, stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and Suriya are often considered the biggest names. However, the richest actor in Kollywood isn’t one of them. Someone else has quietly amassed immense wealth through blockbuster films and other ventures. Curious to know who it is? Read on.

To begin with, Forbes released a list of the top Indian actors with massive earnings in 2025 and revealed that Thalapathy Vijay stands at the top when it comes to wealth. With an estimated net worth of Rs 474 crore, he is not just the richest Tamil actor but also the second-highest paid actor in India.

While Vijay leads the list, other big names follow. Rajinikanth, one of the highest-paid actors in South India, has a reported net worth of Rs 430 crore. His massive stardom ensures strong box office collections, and he reportedly charged Rs 125 crore for his film Vettaiyan.

On the other hand, Suriya has a reported net worth of Rs 350 crore, according to News18. His assets include luxury properties in Chennai and Mumbai and high-end cars. With his growing production ventures, his wealth is expected to rise further.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar holds a net worth of Rs 196 crore. His films, including Thunivu and Vidaamuyarchi, have been commercially successful, keeping him among the highest paid Tamil actors.

Despite being a legendary figure, Kamal Haasan couldn’t top the list. His net worth stands at Rs 150 crore. While he had no releases in 2023, fans eagerly await his next big project with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life.

With Vijay leading the pack, his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, is highly anticipated. It also marks a turning point as he prepares to step into politics full-time after its release.

