Keke Palmer's One Of Them Days crosses USD 50 million domestically; how is it a resounding victory for actress?

Keke Palmer’s One of Them Days has officially crossed USD 50 million at the North American box office, solidifying her status as a bankable star. The film reached the milestone on its 11th Wednesday after exhibitors added it to 676 more screens last Friday to give it a final push toward the aforementioned figure.

One of Them Days had a lower opening than similar films like Challengers and No Hard Feelings, and it was already available on multiple streaming platforms, including Netflix; hence, its achievement becomes more impressive.

Made on a USD 14 million budget, the film, co-starring SZA, has raked in 4.2 times its production cost solely from domestic revenues, making it a clear success. And as it is, a film’s financial triumph is the triumph of its actors, which in this case, as mentioned above, means Palmer and SZA. Well, the movie’s success is more meaningful for Palmer, who has been navigating the currents of showbiz for a while now. The latter, meanwhile, only made her debut with the offering. She is a reputable singer, for those unaware.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by Syreeta Singleton, One of Them Days follows two friends struggling to get their rent money after one of their boyfriends recklessly spends it. The film features Katt Williams in a supporting role.

Released on January 17 in the US and Canada alongside Wolf Man, the film exceeded early projections of USD 8 million, earning USD 11.8 million in its opening weekend.

Despite a positive reception from critics and audiences, some industry analysts believe Sony’s marketing could have positioned the film better. According to Deadline, One of Them Days generated 116.6 million social media impressions—significantly higher than Girls Trip (71 million), which debuted with USD 31.2 million in 2017. This raised questions about whether the film’s promotional efforts were half-hearted.

With a 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, One of Them Days has been praised for its humor, performances, and engaging storyline. The film’s success underscores the demand for R-rated, female-led Black comedies, besides cementing Palmer’s rising star status in Hollywood.

