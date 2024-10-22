7 times BTS advised fans about dreams and career: Importance on team work, following heart and more

BTS is known for their motivational lyrics and positive messages which is a big part of their brand. Over the years, the group have influenced many with their advice and lyrics. They have affected and changed the lives of many fans with their advice, tips and opinions. Here are 7 career and dream advice given by BTS to fans.

BTS on importance of practice

In their book Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, J-Hope shed light on the importance of practice and how they have a 12-hour workday. Often BTS members have also discussed how hard they practise.

BTS on following dreams

During Jungkook's livestream in 2022, a fan shared that they wished to become a flight attendant but their parents wanted them to be a doctor. To this Jungkook replied, "It’s your life and you only live once. I think you should live for yourself. Of course, you need some compromise and understanding to do that. But you should do what you want to do."

Lyrics of N.O

Don’t be trapped in someone else’s dream

Lyrics of No More Dream

Go your own way

Even if you live a day

Do something

Put weakness away

Lyrics of Lost

To lose your path

Is the way to find that path

Lyrics of Light

Decide for yourself what it means to be happy

Lyrics of Anpanman

Although I’ll fall again

I’ll make a mistake again

And I’ll be covered in mud

I believe in myself because I’m a hero

More about BTS

BTS consists of seven members including RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool along with the music video for the lead single No More Dreams which captured the anxieties and stress of the youth. Over the years, BTS has achieved many milestones and has become a global name in the music industry. Each member has a very different personality.

The first name that comes to mind when one thinks of contemporary K-pop is BTS. While the group initially had a hard time earning fame and success as they belonged to a small company, they have now become a global brand. The group BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary earlier this June. While RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, Jin was discharged on June 12 and celebrated the event with fans and on October 17, J-Hope also completed his service.

Over the years, BTS have impacted and entertained fans through their music and content. They are known for their meaningful lyrics, catchy music, energetic performances and thematic music videos. Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dynamite, Butter and ON are some of their hit tracks.

