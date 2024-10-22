BTS' Jin visits group's favorite eatery from trainee days to catch up with owner ahjumma; fan spots kindness from singer

BTS member Jin recently brought smiles to many faces when he made a low-key visit to Yoojung Restaurant, a beloved eatery that holds a special place in BTS history. The restaurant was a frequent spot for the members during their trainee days, and Jin's recent appearance there came as a heartwarming reminder of the group’s humble beginnings.

The visit took place during regular operating hours, and fans who happened to be at the restaurant got an unexpected but delightful surprise. One fan, who shared the encounter online, described the scene: “A Taiwanese ARMY met Seokjin (Jin) around 11:30 when the place wasn’t crowded. But by noon, more people began to arrive, and suddenly we heard the auntie yell ‘Oh My!!!’ as she rushed into the kitchen, and someone called out, ‘Uh-Muh-Nee (Mother)!!!’” In Korean culture, "Uh-Muh-Nee" is a term of respect often used to address an older woman with whom one is familiar, making Jin's greeting warm and personal.

According to the fan's account, Jin and his manager sat close by, and Jin, dressed in the blue tracksuit seen in a recent photo, ordered Pork Stone Pot Bibimbap and a pork belly dish. The fan expressed their excitement, saying, "He was right next to me, and Seokjin's skin was so good and he was very handsome." They added, “It was moving to see Jin visit the restaurant and the auntie when he had no filming or schedule, just coming for a meal and a catch-up.”

The restaurant staff, knowing that Jin's presence would create a buzz, playfully asked the guests not to take photos, jokingly saying, "Don't take photos since he looks ugly right now." Of course, fans knew better, Jin's kind gesture and relaxed demeanor made the encounter unforgettable.

Meanwhile, Jin is currently busy with the promotions for his debut solo album Happy, set to hit the shelves on November 15. The album comprising 6 tracks including the main track Running Wild and the pre-release single I’ll Be There featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy, comes in three versions namely; Journey, Imagine, and Navigate.

