8 K-pop idols finishing military service in late 2024: BTS’ J-hope, EXO’s Kai, GOT 7’s Jinyoung and more

Military service is a major part of South Korean citizens and even some of the major celebrities are not exempted from it. In 2024, the second half of the year will see the discharge of several beloved idols and actors. From BTS’ J-Hope to EXO’s Kai, ook at some of the key stars who will be finishing their mandatory service, and when they’ll be back on the scene.

1. WINNER’s Mino – September 22, 2024

Mino from WINNER began his military service in March 2023 and is set to be discharged on September 22, 2024. The artist’s unique style and creative talents have been missed in the K-pop scene, but fans won’t have to wait much longer. It is expected that the artist will be releasing new music following his return. His solo projects always garnered much attention, and fans are excited to see what he will do next.

2. MONSTA X’s Minhyuk – October 4, 2024

Lee Minhyuk from MONSTA X enlisted in April 2023, and he’s due to finish his military service on October 4, 2024. Known for his upbeat personality and stunning visuals, the artist’s absence has been deeply felt by MONBEBEs, the group’s dedicated fanbase. His return will not only be a moment of celebration for the fans but also an opportunity for the group to make their much-anticipated comeback. Moreover, it is expected that the artist will release solo content as well.

3. Ong Seong Wu – October 16, 2024

Former Wanna One member and successful soloist, Ong Seong Wu, enlisted in April 2023 and will be making his return to the industry on October 16, 2024. Known for his smooth transition from idol to actor, fans cannot wait for new projects from the artist. His role in the film Life is Beautiful and his performance in K-dramas like At Eighteen has showcased his versatility. His military service hasn’t slowed down the excitement for his acting projects, and many are eager to see his return to the screen.

4. BTS’ J-Hope – October 17, 2024

J-Hope from BTS is one of the most awaited returns of the year and he will be discharged from the military on October 17, 2024. The rapper and songwriter enlisted in April 2023, shortly after the release of his solo album Jack In The Box and his headline-grabbing performance at Lollapalooza. ARMY, BTS' fanbase, is eagerly awaiting his return, with hopes for more solo work and possibly new group projects in the near future as other members also finish their military service.

5. GOT7’s Jay B – November 1, 2024

Jay B, the leader of GOT7, enlisted in February 2023, and fans are counting the days until his discharge on November 1, 2024. During his service, Jay B has stayed in touch with his fans, assuring them of his well-being and leaving them with promises of exciting content after his return. His post-military plans may include not just new music with GOT7 but also potential solo releases, given his strong solo career before enlistment.

6. GOT7’s Jinyoung – November 4, 2024

Just a few days after Jay B, GOT7’s Jinyoung will be finishing his military service on November 4, 2024. Jinyoung has made a name for himself as both an idol and an actor, starring in hit dramas like He Is Psychometric and Yumi's Cells. His fanbase spans both K-pop and K-drama lovers, and his return is sure to make waves in both industries. Many are curious to see how Jinyoung will balance his music career with GOT7 and his growing acting career after his discharge.

7. EXO’s Kai – November 7, 2024

Kai’s military enlistment definitely left a void in the K-pop industry and his return was much awaited. He enlisted in May 2023 and is expected to complete his service on November 7, 2024. His enlistment was a significant moment for EXO-Ls (EXO’s fandom), as Kai is a core member of EXO. Ahead of his enlistment, he released the album Rover and the title track of the same name went viral on social media platforms, earning him a dedicated fanbase. However, fans are not just excited for his solo projects but also for a grand group comeback as he reunites with his bandmates.

8. WINNER’s Yoon – December 20, 2024

WINNER’s leader Yoon, enlisted in June 2023 and is set to return from military service on December 20, 2024. In addition to his music, Yoon has pursued acting, with roles in K-dramas like Kairos and Voice. His versatility as an artist makes his return an exciting moment for both WINNER fans and K-drama audiences. With Yoon and Mino both completing their military service in 2024, WINNER could make a powerful comeback by the end of the year.