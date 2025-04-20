Kareena Kapoor pairs her summer-perfect outfit with Hermes mules worth Rs 1,35,000

When the Bebo takes a stroll on the streets, they turn into a red carpet. That’s the kind of glamour and panache Kareena Kapoor Khan carries. She is the indisputable fashion queen who mesmerizes with her unparalleled style and confidence. Although Kareena never misses turning heads with her striking fashion moments on-screen and in star-studded soirées, her casual looks aren’t less noteworthy. Proof? Her latest three-piece ensemble.

Advertisement

The Begum of Bollywood was recently spotted with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, flaunting a stunning jade outfit that was lightweight, breezy, and summer-perfect. Gleaming under the scorching heat of summer, Kareena Kapoor hopped out of her cruiser in a gorgeous tank top, a shrug, and palazzo pants. Her three-piece attire was exquisitely elevated by a few statement jewelry pieces. Let’s dissect her fit further.

The Crew actress wore a jade tank top that featured spaghetti straps and a deep U-plunging neckline. The light-hued top was perfect to beat the summer heat in style. She layered her petite top with a full-length floral shrug in similar green floral motifs. The breezy shrug with full sleeves and collars added a chic and elegant charm to her fit.

The actress paired her jade upperwear with ankle-length palazzos. The shiny fabric of the pants with a flared silhouette added a unique and whimsical edge to her fit. Surprisingly, the contrasting gray palazzos complemented Kareena’s jade flair impeccably.

Advertisement

Keeping up with the Bohemian theme, Mrs. Khan accessorized her OOTD with boho-chic jewelry. She wore statement earrings with kundan studs and jade stone dangles. The actress also wore a chain with a bird appliqué locket, which had kundan studs as wings and a tail. The artisanal piece stunningly accentuated Kareena’s fit for the casual outing. She further flaunted a chunky diamond ring that boldly complemented her signature blood-red nail paint.

The Buckingham Murders actress rounded up her look with brown mules from the luxurious brand Hermès worth Rs 1,35,000. The Oz mules featured the brand’s iconic palladium-plated Kelly buckle, elevating Kapoor’s look with luxury and elegance.

She further flung on her go-to sunglasses for the sunny outing. The Ray-Ban gray lens square sunglasses came with a price tag of Rs 12,681.

Kareena Kapoor skipped any make-up for the day and just flaunted her flawless skin. She put her hair in a sleek updo to serve an effortless-chic style.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 4 celebrities-approved Coachella music fest outfits: From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani