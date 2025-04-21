After Salman Khan, TV actor Abhinav Shukla receives death threats from Bishnoi Gang; here's what wife Rubina Dilaik has to say

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death threats

Rubina Dilaik and Asim Riaz's alleged fallout has been making headlines lately. The two are judges on the reality web show titled Battleground. As per reports, Asim lost his calm during an argument with Rubina and made disrespectful comments about her. Following this argument, Asim was reportedly asked to leave the show. After this, Abhinav Shukla also came out showing support for his wife Rubina. Now, Rubina has lost her calm after Abhinav received death threats from the Bishnoi gang.

Taking to his X account, Abhinav Shukla posted a screen recording of a message where a Bishnoi gang member gave death threats to his family. In the message, the Instagram user, who claims to be a Bishnoi gang member, has hurled abuses at Rubina and Abhinav for locking horns with Asim. The Bishnoi gang member has threatened Abhinav to kill him and warned him that he will do fire bullets at his house like he did at Salman Khan's house.

Sharing this message, Abhinav Shukla tagged Chandigarh police and have urged users to report this persona to the officials. He wrote, "DEATH THREATS to my family ! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali . Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice."

After seeing this death threat, Rubina Dilaik lost her calm and lashed out at the Bishnoi gang member for targeting her family. She wrote, "My silence is not my weakness. Don't test my patience."

After this, the Batlleground judge also shared screenshots of the comments many of Asim Riaz's supporters made on Abhinav's Instagram posts. A user called out Abhinav and Rubina for their tiff with Asim. Rubina shared these comments, showing Instagram followers how she and her family are targeted. These comments contain abuses and death threats.

For the uninformed, Asim Riaz and Rubina Dilaik locked horns frequently on Battleground while showing support for their team members. However, as per reports, during their recent argument, Asim insulted Rubina and questioned her credibility on the show. It is also said that Asim had a huge fight with co-judge Abhishek Malhan, following which the former was ousted from the show. Meanwhile, the makers of Batlleground are yet to release an official statement revealing whether Asim is still a part of the show.

