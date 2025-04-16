EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Pratik Gandhi’s Scam 1992 was rejected by every OTT platform? Hansal Mehta REVEALS

Pratik Gandhi starrer Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta was released in 2020. The thriller series turned out to be a massive success post its release. Nonetheless, while speaking exclusively with us, director Hansal Mehta remembered how every OTT platform had initially rejected the show. When SonyLiv agreed to take their show, he admitted not really being happy about it.

Advertisement

Director Hansal Mehta talked about the making of his successful show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta. He shared, "Scam 2017 mein we signed it. It took a few years to write, 3–4 years to write .2019 mein we began shooting the show 2019 August and released it within a year."

He explained, "Woh pressure tha matlab lockdown tha and SonyLiv said this is the opportunity ke jaldi nikalo Sony Liv bhi naya platform tha I mean Scam Scam ka kamaal tha. Humne banaya show bahut conviction ke saath banaya, and we thought ki ye show koi bhi le lega humne kamaal show banaya hai ye ek bhi platform ne liya nai (It was a pressure because of the lockdown and SonyLiv insisted on releasing it immediately. Scam was Scam’s magic. We made the show with conviction, thinking anybody would take up our show, but nobody took it. Everybody rejected the show ki kya hai Pratik Gandhi (Who is Pratik Gandhi)?"

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here

He said, "But vo again see, I would say long form mein UTV moment is Applause, you know Applause and Sameer Nair are that UTV moment. Sameer has the foresight matlab he could have insisted on anybody to do Scam and paise dete vo aa jate (he could’ve paid, and they would’ve agreed to do the show), but I went with Mukesh(Chhabra). I said mujhe ye Pratik Gandhi karke actor ko lena hai (I want to take Pratik Gandhi), he didn’t flinch aur bola yes, maine music play kiya Achint ka (I played Achint’s music). We had just gotten a scratch. He (Sameer) heard this is the music, he just took it."

"You know newcomer koi vo nahin no baggage instinct sharp creative instinct - sharp creative instinct risk taking ka jo hai na risk taking is not a planned activity. It is in instincts, you have to trust your own instincts. He said, let’s go for it, and matlab that's why Scam became what it was," he further added.

Advertisement

"Matlab then he took a punt when mujhe May 31, 2020, lockdown mein mujhe SonyLiv se phone aaya ki humein aapka photo chahiye. maine kaha aapko kyun chahiye? To unhone kaha ki nahin vo aapka show aa raha hai na hamare to main Sameer ko message kiya Sameer hamara show SonyLiv pe jaa raha hai to then Sameer and I said this very upsetting ki humne itni mehnat ki ye show ye platform to koi dekhta hi nai hai to (I got a call from SonyLiv asking for my photo who told me that it was in regard to their show. Then I messaged Sameer our show is streaming on SonyLiv nobody watches it)."

In response to this, Nair explained to him, "This is the only platform they will give it love and care, TLC dega ye channel apne show ko they will treat it well, but koi dekhega hi nahin to kya hoga? So our morale was very low, but then I had to lift my team’s morale. My team’s morale had dropped, so I had to lift their morale ye dekho bahut acha jo Sameer ne mujhe kaha maine wahi baat sabko kahi, and we somehow lifted our morale completed the show on time, and rest is history. I think we made long-form history."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan admits being ‘angry’ with people trolling her brother’s recovery post attack; ‘They don’t have any emotions...’