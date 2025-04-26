Meet actor who started with Shah Rukh Khan, featured in a National award-winning film with Priyanka Chopra and is married to an ace B-town star

She is an Indian actress, hailing from the Northeast part of India. She started by working as a fashion model and then starring in some reality TV shows. She also made headlines for being the first Manipuri model to wear a swimsuit on national television. We’re talking about Lin Laishram. Read on to know more about her personal and professional life.

Lin Laishram stepped into the entertainment industry by taking part in beauty pageants and then working as a model for multiple brands. For a couple of years, she lived in New York and explored the fashion industry at its fullest. Soon, she flew down to Mumbai and did theatre for nearly three years. Finally, in 2007, she bagged a minor role in Shah Rukh Khan-led Om Shanti Om.

From there, her filmy career kickstarted, and she was then seen in the National Award-winning film, Mary Kom. The 2014 biographical sports movie, based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the titular role. The following year, Lin played another supporting character in Prashant Nair’s Umrika, starring Prateik Smita Patil, Suraj Sharma, Tony Revolori, Smita Tambe, and many others.

Her acting skills helped her bag the 2017 romantic war drama film, Rangoon, with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, followed by other projects like Nana Patekar’s Hattrick and Imran Khan’s Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. However, it was with the 2023 mystery thriller film, Jaane Jaan, that the audience realized how talented she is.

In the Netflix movie, Lin plays the role of Prema Kami, a waitress and a friend and colleague of Maya D'Souza (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan). The Sujoy Ghosh entertainer also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. The same year, Laishram decided to take her romantic relationship with actor Randeep Hooda to another level. The couple got married as per traditional ceremonies and later hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai.

While she is establishing herself as a skilled star in the Indian film industry, Lin also has a jewelry brand to manage. Recently, she also owns a cloud kitchen serving delectable Manipuri food in Mumbai.

