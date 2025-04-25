How will BTS' reunion profit HYBE? Experts reveal 45 percent expected growth in revenue ahead of return from military

HYBE, home to iconic group BTS, is preparing for a powerful growth phase over the next two years, even as global economic uncertainties continue. The South Korean entertainment giant is expected to see a 45 percent surge in revenue and 49 percent profit by 2026, driven largely by BTS' return from military service. The profit will be backed up by the rising success of rookie K-pop groups under its label, as per News 2 Day.

Advertisement

While other industries face headwinds from trade conflicts and tariffs, K-pop and digital entertainment are less impacted, giving companies like HYBE an advantage. BTS reunion is expected by 2026, and this milestone is already boosting investor confidence. BTS continues to serve as HYBE's flagship act, and their comeback is projected to be a major revenue driver.

But it's not just BTS. Mid-career groups like ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and TXT (Tomorrow X Together) also contribute to HYBE's success, showing consistent growth in music sales, streaming, and international tours. Rookie acts such as BOYNEXTDOOR and ILLIT are gaining traction quickly, helping HYBE expand its reach in new markets and diversify its revenue streams.

Industry analysts point to HYBE's strong intellectual property strategy, anchored by artist-led content and fan platforms. Weverse, the company's digital hub for artist-fan interactions, e-commerce, and media content, has become a key part of its business model and is expected to play a major role in future revenue.

Advertisement

Kim Min Young, a researcher at Meritz Securities, highlighted HYBE's strong outlook, saying the company has "abundant growth momentum" through 2026, with both sales and operating profits forecasted to rise sharply.

YG Entertainment is also projected to deliver solid second-quarter results, driven by BLACKPINK's global tour and the rising popularity of BABYMONSTER and TREASURE.

In contrast, some other major entertainment firms, such as JYP Entertainment, are facing challenges due to artist hiatuses and weaker performances from new acts. As global competition heats up, companies are under more pressure to secure loyal fan bases and innovate their platforms.

Overall, HYBE is emerging as a top player in the evolving global K-pop scene, fueled by BTS - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's return and the strategic development of its next-generation stars.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin becomes victim of ageist remarks amid Echo promotions: 'He's not even 40'