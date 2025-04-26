5 underrated adventurous movies on Netflix and Prime Video that are sure to take you on a ride this weekend: Runway 34 to Karwaan

There are times when a movie buff wants to enjoy a gripping adventure movie that gives them an adrenaline rush. With this film genre, the filmmakers take the audience on an unexpected expedition while telling a story with conviction. If you’re also in the mood to enjoy an entertaining ride this weekend, then we have you covered!

5 underrated adventurous movies to watch on OTT:

1. Runway 34

Where to watch: Prime Video

Released in 2022, Runway 34 is a thriller which is inspired by the true story involving an aviation incident. Directed by Ajay Devgn under his production house, Devgn Films banner, the movie is based on the Bengali language film, Cockpit. While Ajay plays the lead role, he is joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and others.

2. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Where to watch: Netflix

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is one of those underrated adventure drama films that should be watched by cinephiles. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie is inspired by the horrifying events that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in ley roles.

3. Players

Where to watch: Netflix

This 2012 heist action film takes the audience on a thriller ride where two masterminds and seasoned thieves take on a journey to steal gold secretly being shipped to another country. Players features an ensemble cast of Vinod Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sikandar Kher, Aftab Shivdasani, and more.

4. Karwaan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Karwaan is an adventurous movie that has drama and comedy in equal measures. It showcases two friends going on a memorable journey and are joined by a teenager who barely has a clue of the secret assignment being taken place on the road trip from Bangalore to Kochi. The movie marks the Hindi film debut of Dulquer Salmaan who is joined by Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

5. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Where to watch: Netflix

Lastly, in this list of adventure movies, we have Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The heist thriller shows how a flight attendant and her business partner try to steal diamonds. But are they successful in completing the mission? Well, you will have to watch the Netflix film to find that out.

