My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 3: Pop’s Dual Life Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

The last My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode, titled ‘Takeoff,’ saw Knuckleduster battle Eraser Head, who tried to erase his Quirk but discovered he had none. Meanwhile, Koichi and Pop tracked a suspicious salaryman linked to earlier villain sightings. Soga's gang returned, though they were quickly restrained by Eraser Head.

The salaryman used Trigger to become a massive, multi-armed creature, endangering Pop. Koichi helped her escape, surviving a fall. Eraser Head defeated the villain and warned Knuckleduster. Later, Koichi adopted the name ‘The Crawler’ as he and Knuckleduster tackled more vigilante cases.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 3 will depict a glimpse of Koichi’s ordinary college routine, emphasizing his dual life as both student and unlicensed hero. Pop, also shown in uniform, seems to be juggling similar responsibilities as a fan goes berserk after using the Trigger drug.

The episode may also introduce the anime’s first recurring antagonist, a villain planning a major attack on the city. From the preview, it appears the villain aims to inject civilians with the drug Trigger, potentially escalating the danger across Naruhata and putting Koichi’s resolve to the test.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 3, titled ‘Bee,’ will air in Japan on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST, as per the anime’s official website. This translates to a same-day release for most regions around the world, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

The episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS NTV, followed by Yomiuri TV. In Japan, it will also stream on platforms such as Disney+, ABEMA, Hulu, d Anime Store, Lemino, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Internationally, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 3 will be available on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

