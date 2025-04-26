The Bold and the Beautiful April 25 Recap: Brooke, Taylor Get Trapped Together and the Claws Come Out

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful had a fashionable start! The Forresters Company organized a fashion show to launch their new perfume line created by Daphne Rose. Strangely, Brooke is chosen to be the showstopper despite her recent fallout with Ridge, her ex and the company’s owner.

However, before Brooke could make her dazzling entrance on the ramp, she got trapped in a vault with none other than Taylor, Ridge’s current partner. Brooke couldn’t help but believe that the latter had trapped them together on purpose to spoil her moment.

She kept pounding on the door to open it or make someone come to her rescue. Taylor, on the contrary, is confused over Brooke’s insane behavior. She can’t understand why Brooke is freaking out rather than acting as an adult.

She even suggested that they both be cordial with each other for the sake of their kids and grandkids. But Brooke still has eyes for Ridge, and she can’t look at Taylor as anything other than her rival.

However, Taylor assured her that since she had backstabbed him by deceitfully taking over the company, Ridge moved on from her. “I don’t think there’s one thing you could do to make Ridge see you differently again,” Brooke smirked.

While they argued, Katie, Electra, and Will arrived in front of the vault door and realized that Brooke was trapped. Since Eric kept pushing Ridge to pursue Brooke, she’s been on his mind. Her dazzling entry to the ramp in a white gown left him even more stumped.

As the duo shared a moment on stage, Taylor watched from backstage with dismay. Stay tuned for updates!