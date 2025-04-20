Kesari vs Kesari Chapter 2 Opening Weekend Box Office Comparison: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama lags behind its predecessor in first 3 days

Akshay Kumar's latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, is currently playing in cinemas. The courtroom drama, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie, Kesari. Here's a comparison of the first three days' box office business of Kesari and its second installment. Take a look.

Co-starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kesari Chapter 2 opened with Rs 7.50 crore net on its debut day, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 12 crore on Day 3. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 29 crore net in India. The sequel fell short of the big weekend of Kesari Chapter 1.

The first installment of the Kesari franchise had a solid opening of Rs 21 crore on Day 1 in 2018. This was followed by Rs 17 crore and Rs 18.50 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively, bringing the total to Rs 56.50 crore net in India.

The movie collected around Rs 152 crore net in its lifetime in India, bagging a HIT verdict at the box office. Seeing the current trends of Kesari Chapter 2, it will likely end up much behind the final cume of its predecessor.

Though the Karan Singh Tyagi-directed courtroom drama met with positive word-of-mouth, it is not showing the much-needed pull at the ticket windows. Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to wrap its theatrical run under Rs 100 crore net.

Day-wise box office comparison of Kesari and Kesari Chapter 2 :

Day Kesari Chapter 1 Kesari Chapter 2 1 Rs 21 crore Rs 7.50 crore 2 Rs 17 crore Rs 9.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore Rs 12 crore (est.) Total Rs 56.50 crore Rs 29 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

