7 unique lehenga trends to ace ethnic wedding aesthetic: Janhvi Kapoor’s corset blouse to Disha Patani’s slit skirt

Lehenga styles aren’t the same anymore with mainstream cap-sleeve blouses and flared skirts; the ethnic flair has evolved in several forms, serving awe-inspiring styles for every vibe. From turning heads in unconventional white sequinned lehengas to stealing the spotlight in a slit-skirt traditional flair, the new-age lehengas are a spectrum of heart-pounding silhouettes. Let’s discuss the top trending ethnic lehenga styles:

1. Couture Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor is known for adorning larger-than-life couture, and her Tarun Tahilani embellished beige lehenga was no different. However, the trend-defining piece of her flair was the body-cinched corset blouse with embellished diamonds and an attached meshed cape.

2. Mint Green Lehenga

Red, Pink, Orange, and even Silver lehengas have been adorned repeatedly. Ananya Panday’s mint green lehenga is the perfect modern ethnic shade to stand out in the crowd. The hue impeccably complements silver oxidized jewelry, creating swoon-worthy looks.

3. Mermaid-Core Skirt

Flared lehenga skirts are all good, but a mermaid-core skirt is what defines the modern-time ethnic diva look. Sara Ali Khan’s golden-accented dramatic lehenga featured a stunning skirt, cinched up to the thighs before cascading into a flared silhouette, making it a mesmerizing mermaid-scale look.

4. Flora and Fauna Motifs

Flora, fauna, and botanical motifs are in vogue this wedding season. The soulful natural patterns on the gorgeous traditional silhouette created a whimsical and heartwarming appeal. Suhana Khan’s pastel lehenga with swan, flower, and plant appliques had a heart-stirring garden-esque flair.

5. Off-Shoulder Blouse

Modern-day ethnic fashion inspo is incomplete without an off-shoulder blouse. The bare shoulder silhouette has a mesmerizing feel, which screams elegance and panache. Khushi Kapoor’s wrap-around off-shoulder blouse by Manish Malhotra added a princess-core vibe to her traditional flair.

6. Slit-Skirt

No one adorns trending fashion like Disha Patani, and the same holds true for her ethnic fashion. The hot diva embraced a shimmery pink floral bandeau with a full-length pencil skirt that featured a wide slit, exuding sultry and glamorous energy.

7. Plunging Neckline

The simplest way to amp up the glamor meter of a traditional outfit is by embracing a plunging neckline blouse. And if you go with Tamannaah Bhatia’s gilded black lehenga bodice, you’ll be golden! The hot plunging neckline with cap sleeves and notched hemline created a delicate blouse, making it gorgeous and awe-inspiring.

So, from Ananya Panday’s mint-green lehenga to Tamannaah Bhatia’s plunging neckline blouse, whose ethnic fashion inspo will you embrace for your next wedding-guest look?

