Ajith Kumar lives his racing dream as he secures second place at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium: WATCH

Ajith Kumar’s passion for racing once again took center stage as his team clinched an impressive P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. It was a proud moment not just for the actor but for Indian motorsport as a whole. Sharing the exciting update on social media, the Good Bad Ugly star's manager highlighted the significance of the achievement.

Suresh Chandra wrote on X, "A proud moment for Indian motorsport! #AjithKumar and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. A testament to passion, precision, and perseverance on the global racing stage."

In a follow-up post, he shared a video of Ajith Kumar and his team proudly taking their second-place spot on the podium and soaking in the celebratory moment. Ajith was also seen applauding the winners who finished ahead of him and graciously joining in their victory.

Sharing the video, his manager penned, "The crowd swells, and so does the love! People of Belgium form a beeline to meet their idol! In cinema and sports, #AK continues to spread positivity wherever he goes! A true global icon."

Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran also expressed his excitement over Ajith Kumar and his team’s impressive performance at the Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. He said it was a proud moment for Indian motorsport as the actor and his team secured a remarkable P2 podium finish. He called it a reflection of their passion, precision, and dedication on the global racing stage and shared his heartfelt admiration and gratitude.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in the film Good Bad Ugly, alongside Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, Simran, and several others. The movie has been performing better at the box office compared to his previous release, Vidaamuyarchi.

