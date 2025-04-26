Ground Zero actor Emraan Hashmi echoes similar sentiments as Anurag Kashyap on Adolescence: 'Would be a logistical nightmare...'

Stephen Graham’s Adolescence four-episode Netflix drama Adolescence, released on March 14, became a big hit and earned widespread praise from critics. Earlier, Anurag Kashyap had shared that a series like this would likely be turned down in India. Adding to the conversation, Emraan Hashmi, recently seen in Ground Zero, has now remarked that creating such a show in the Indian context would be a ‘logistical nightmare’.

In an interview with News18, Emraan Hashmi opened up on Adolescence and shared that it worked because of its powerful theme, the pitfalls of growing up in the age of social media. He also pointed out that it was a risky project, noting that with just four episodes, each captured in a single continuous take, the series was a bold creative gamble.

He further talked about how such a project might be received in India, explaining that most producers would likely reject the idea outright. "Pitching something like this here," he said, "and you'd probably hear, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ from nine out of ten producers." He added, "It would be a logistical nightmare."

The Ground Zero actor emphasized the immense production challenges, pointing out that even a small mistake during a long take could force a complete redo, blowing up the budget. He added that creating such a show would need a director who is fearless, slightly unhinged, and willing to take that kind of creative leap.

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap took to social media and criticized the OTT platform for lacking the courage to back bold content, saying a show like Adolescence would likely be rejected if proposed in India. Sharing his post-Sacred Games experience, he called out the platform’s insecurity and hypocrisy, contrasting it with global praise for risk-taking.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi's action-packed thriller Ground Zero hit theaters on April 25, 2025. Inspired by real events, the film features Hashmi as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. It is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and also stars Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra.

