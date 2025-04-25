To Get Her: First Korean lesbian dating show grabs attention for surprising reason; know how you can watch it

South Korea, once known to be quite conservative regarding same-sex relationships, has been showing positive change in the last few years. Recently, the nation's first-ever lesbian dating show was announced and has received subsequent attention ever since. The reality show titled To Get Her is premiering today, on April 25, 2025, and here's all you need to know about the program before heading to watch it.

Advertisement

To Get Her is a groundbreaking, first-of-its-type lesbian Korean dating show. As its name suggests, participants of the program will be trying to get 'her'—the one who will catch their attention and make their hearts flutter the most. It is just like any other dating reality TV series out there, with the only difference being its all-female participation. The most surprising aspect of the show is how stunning the cast is, glimpses of whom can be seen in the show's cinematic teaser.

Don't we love to watch hot people date other people? To Get Her is exactly about that. The first episode of the show aired on April 25 at 4:00 am KST (7:30 AM IST) on OTT platform Wavve and for international viewers on Rakuten TV. The subsequent 9 episodes will be released every Friday till June 27. With growing interest in LGBTQ+ content lately, this show is expected to make a similar impact and grab similar attention like Netflix's Japanese gay dating show The Boyfriend.

Advertisement

Although the teaser of To Get Her does not include the faces of the participants, their radiant charms shine through. We see them engaging in activities that normal people do when they are romantically interested in someone. They converse to get to know each other, and if they feel a connection, they try to take things forward. The cast members who are attracted to each other get romantic, hold hands, watch picturesque sunsets and sea together and share warm hugs.

Beyond the thrill of first encounters and blossoming connections, To Get Her promises to deliver realistic moments of vulnerability and tension, offering viewers a rich and emotionally nuanced experience that goes beyond the conventional reality dating show.

ALSO READ: 10 best Korean dating shows that will keep you hooked with drama and romance