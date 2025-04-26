PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani take over Mumbai streets, Farah Khan paints the town pink
On April 25, 2025, B-town couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, took over the streets of Mumbai. Farah Khan, Esha Deol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others were also clicked by shutterbugs. Take a look at some celebrity sightings of the day!
1. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani take over Mumbai streets
On Friday, April 25, 2025, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani decided to spend some quality time together. The B-town couple was spotted exiting a Mumbai eatery. For the casual night out, the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress wore a simple cotton kurta-pajama set. She tied her hair in a bun and wore matching Kolhapuri chappals. As for her husband, actor-producer Jackky donned a plain black t-shirt with matching denim pants and a pair of sneakers.
2. Farah Khan paints the town pink
Ace Bollywood filmmaker, Farah Khan, was spotted out and about in the city. The talented choreographer arrives at a beach cleaning drive, which was attended by many B-town celebs. For the event, she donned a white tee with a pair of gray culottes. To protect herself from the Mumbai heat, she layered up with a bright pink long shirt and sported dark eyewear.
3. Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Malhotra pose together
On April 25, 2025, Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Malhotra posed outside a public place in Mumbai. The celebs, who became friends after starring together in Kunal Deshmukh’s 2008 romantic crime film, Jannat, shared the same friendly energy while posing for the paparazzi. Emraan can be seen wearing a black denim shirt with blue pants and sneakers, while Vishal is wearing a black t-shirt with matching pants and a blue shirt.
4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks dapper in formal wear
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming OTT release, Costao, was posted looking dapper in formal wear. The veteran Bollywood actor attended an event wearing a white checked suit paired with a black shirt and matching formal shoes.
5. Esha Deol spotted at Mumbai airport
Esha Deol didn’t fail to impress the fashion police with her casual yet chic airport look. The diva happily posed for the shutterbugs in a white cropped top, which she paired with blue denim pants.
