Logout's Babil finds it 'too scary' to star in dad Irrfan Khan's biopic; 'My dada was someone...'

Ever since ace Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode, Babil Khan has used his social media to talk fondly of his father. The young star, who is currently enjoying the positive reviews of his recently-released cyber thriller drama film, Logout, opened up about featuring in his father’s biopic. While he admitted it would be an honor, Babil thinks the thought is scary for him right now. Read on!

Babil Khan’s exposure to the film industry came from his parents, Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. The actor, who initially wanted to become a sports person, made his debut with the 2022 film Qala. Looking at his acting prowess, it wouldn’t be a bad idea if he features in his father’s biopic. When he was asked this question by Wion News, the young star stated that the thought is scary for him right now.

While talking about the same with the publication, The Railway Men actor expressed, “I would actually, and it would be an honor, but the thought is too scary for me right now.” He further shared that his ‘dada’ was someone who lived in that darkness he had been talking about at the age of 26.

According to Babil, Irrfan dedicated his entire life to these ideas and this is probably why the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns star could play all these characters without ever ageing on screen.

“You could never say how old he was,” stated the Friday Night Plan actor, adding that his father could be a hundred years old or 20 years old. Moreover, the late B-town artist never needed VFX. Hence, he could play a serial killer and a hopeless romantic with such ease.

Coming back to Babil, his Zee5 film, Logout, takes the audience into the dark digital world where people’s dependency on social media and smartphones takes a toll on their mental and physical well-being. Directed by Amit Golani, it also features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in key roles.

