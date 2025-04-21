Did Vijay Deverakonda get a special gift for Rashmika Mandanna? Her latest pictures fuel ‘proposal’ buzz

Rashmika Mandanna has gradually cemented her name as one of the most popular pan-India stars today, courtesy of her successive performances. However, apart from her professional life, the actress is also in the news occasionally for her alleged relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. And her recent post on Instagram seems to have gotten netizens fueling proposal speculations.

Advertisement

The actress posted two pictures of herself on Instagram, where she blushed hard while holding a pretty pink rose.

Check out the post here:

Along with it, she wrote a long caption encouraging everyone to practice self-love and appreciation. Rashmika penned, “When was the last time you got yourself flowers? Just a gentle reminder to appreciate and thank yourself often... because you deserve all the love and kindness in the world.”

While the actress indicated gifting flowers to herself, it seems netizens are not convinced about the same. Taking to the comment section, they wondered if it was her rumored beau, Vijay Deverakonda, who had presented her with the rose.

In fact, some of them even were quick to fuel Rashmika’s proposal rumors, suggesting that her Dear Comrade co-star had actually proposed to her.

Take a look at the comments here:

Well, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has ever responded to the rumors surrounding their relationship. However, it is their fans who continue to ship them together and even highlight small details that prove that the two of them spend considerable time together.

Advertisement

For instance, the actress recently celebrated her birthday with a vacation to Oman. While her pictures from the trip did a number on the internet, it was also Vijay’s photos from the exact same location that convinced fans that they enjoyed the holiday together.

In other news, Rashmika Mandanna has films like Kuberaa, Thama and The Girlfriend in the pipeline next. Vijay, on the other hand, is anticipating the release of his film Kingdom.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil couple Amir and Pavani Reddy tie the knot; newlyweds Priyanka Deshpande-DJ Vasi Sachi attend ceremony