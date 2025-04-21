Go Yoon Jung and Koo Kyo Hwan in talks to lead My Liberation Notes writer's next show Everyone Is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness: Report

Excitement is brewing in the Korean entertainment industry as two highly acclaimed actors, Go Yoon Jung and Koo Kyo Hwan, are reportedly in discussions to lead writer Park Hae Young’s much-anticipated new project, Everyone Is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness. According to a report by Xports News on April 21, both actors are expected to join the upcoming work.

The project marks a major collaboration between some of the most celebrated talents in Korean drama. The screenplay is being crafted by Park Hae Young, known for delivering heartfelt and profoundly human stories through hits like Another Miss Oh, My Mister, and the critically acclaimed My Liberation Notes. Meanwhile, directing duties will be handled by Cha Young Hoon, whose masterful storytelling has been showcased in beloved dramas such as Uncontrollably Fond, When the Camellia Blooms, and the recent hit Welcome to Samdal-ri.

Given the rich emotional depth associated with Park Hae Young’s writing and the warm, nuanced direction of Cha Young Hoon, anticipation is running high among drama fans. Their combined expertise promises a project that delves deeply into human emotions and personal struggles, themes that have resonated powerfully with audiences before.

Go Yoon Jung, who has quickly risen as one of the most popular and in-demand actresses of her generation, continues to solidify her career with a string of successes. She impressed audiences in Alchemy of Souls, showed her depth in the hit series Moving, and stunned viewers with her performance in Death's Game. Currently, she is enjoying widespread love for her role in Resident Playbook, further cementing her status as a versatile and beloved actress.

Koo Kyo Hwan, on the other hand, is equally praised for his acting range and intense screen presence. He has delivered memorable performances in dramas and films such as D.P., where he portrayed a complex, emotionally charged character, and more recently in Parasyte: The Grey. Fans are eagerly awaiting his appearances in four upcoming films: Colony, New Generation War: Reawakened Man, Snowfall, and Once We Were Us -proof of his high demand across the industry.

The pairing of Go Yoon Jung and Koo Kyo Hwan has already generated considerable buzz online, with many fans expressing excitement over the chemistry and acting depth the two could bring to the screen. However, as of now, official confirmations from the production company or the actors’ respective agencies have yet to be released. Fans are keeping a close eye on updates, hoping to soon hear confirmation that these two talented stars will indeed be sharing the screen.

