CID EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan breaks silence on being compared to Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman, reveals shooting with veteran

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, Parth Samthaan exclusively told Pinkvilla when ACP Pradyuman and ACP Ayushman will be seen together in CID. He revealed his experience of shooting with the veteran actor and even spoke about audiences comparing him to Shivaji Satam.

When asked if viewers will see ACP Ayushman and ACP Pradyuman sharing scenes in CID, Parth Samthaan told Pinkvilla, “I have shot with him, and we have a scene together. A huge scene, in fact, not a small one. And you will be able to see it this coming weekend. I'm waiting for it because it’s a very good scene.”

Sharing his experience shooting with the veteran actor, Parth disclosed, “I loved shooting with him. He is a gem of a person. He learned that I’m a Maharashtrian, so we spoke in Marathi. I felt like I was in Pune with a friend. He is very relaxed and very chill.”

Speaking about Shivaji Satam 's aura on set, the actor added, “The entire unit looks up to him. They see him as a father figure. Considering his age and experience in theatre and in CID, what he has done for the show is outstanding. I was more like a son to him—sitting next to him, getting to know his experiences, his fun side, his stories—it was all entertaining to me. We shot together the entire day.”

Reacting to some of the negative responses his character ACP Ayushman has received from a section of the audience, Parth explained that an actor can't change audience opinion but can stay true to their character. He elaborated, “Even negative characters are appreciated. The extent to which people hate you defines whether your character is working or not.”

Parth believes that a character needs time to create space in the hearts of the audience. He recalled how he believed in himself when he was previously compared to the original Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

He stated that comparisons are nothing new for him. Speaking about replacing Shivaji Satam in a successful show like CID , Parth said,

“Considering the baggage of this show, considering the weight of this show, it has been running for 20 years, you are not replacing a young character. You are replacing a veteran. That in itself is a big thing. I'm a big fan of his. I love and adore him even more after working with him.”

He emphasized that if the audience gives his character some time, they will get used to him and begin to like him after seeing him on screen for a month.

Apart from Parth Samthaan, CID also stars Dayanand Shetty , Narendra Gupta, Aditya Srivastava, and more in lead roles.

