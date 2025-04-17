After taking a break from acting, Aamir Khan is all set to return to the silver screen again with Sitare Zameen Par. Over the last few weeks, there have been several speculations on the release date of this slice of life sport dramedy and now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan is all set to bring the RS Prassana directed Sitaare Zameen Par on the big screen on June 20, 2025. “Aamir is looking to capitalize on the open run in the month of June. Initially, he was contemplating to arrive on May 30 , but a June 20 release is giving him a two-week clear run at the box office,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the edit of Sitaare Zameen Par is locked and now the focus of Aamir Khan is to market the film and bring it to his audience in the best possible way. “Aamir strongly believes in the content of Sitaare Zameen Par, as it rides on his formula of laughter-emotion-drama. He was looking for a good window and has found one with a June 20 release. The entire marketing plan of this social dramedy is locked,” the source informed.

We hear that the theatrical trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par will be out in a fortnight and the makers are planning to attach it to the prints of Raid 2, which is slated to hit the big screen on May 1, 2025. “The trailer is locked and Aamir is targeting to attach the trailer to Raid 2. The idea is to communicate the date directly to the cinema-going audience, and Raid 2 is a film which is expected to do well at the box office. This is his plan at the moment, but knowing Aamir, there could be last-minute changes too,” the source added.

Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir is in talks for multiple films, including a comedy with Rajkumar Santoshi, and a superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and is expected to lock his next after the RS Prassana directorial in a months time. He is also producing Lahore: 1947 with Sunny Deol in the lead, scheduled to arrive in 2nd half of 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

