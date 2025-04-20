Kesari 2 vs Sky Force, 3 Days Net Box Office Comparison: Here's analyzing performances of Akshay Kumar's 2025 releases

Kesari 2 vs Sky Force, 3 Days Net Box Office Comparison: Akshay Kumar’s recent release, Kesari Chapter 2, is playing in cinemas now. Marking his second release of 2025 after Sky Force, let’s compare the opening week figures of both movies.

Kesari Chapter 2 lags behind Sky Force’s three-day cume

Released on April 18 on the occasion of Good Friday, Kesari Chapter 2 opened with a modest figure of Rs 7.50 crore net in India. The movie witnessed a slight growth on its following day and collected Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday (Day 2). As per estimates, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to wrap its first weekend by minting Rs 30 crore net, with Rs 13 crore coming on Sunday (Day 3).

Advertisement

In contrast, Sky Force, which was released on the occasion of Republic Day this year, enjoyed a much better trend over its opening weekend. The aerial action drama co-starring Veer Pahariya kickstarted its box office journey by clocking Rs 13.75 crore and witnessed a big surge on Day 2 and Day 3. The Akshay Kumar starrer added around Rs 23.75 crore on its following day and Rs 26.50 crore on Day 3, taking the first three-day cume to Rs 64 crore net in India.

However, one must note that Sky Force figures were heavily manipulated.

Day-wise box office comparison of Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force:

Day Kesari Chapter 2 Sky Force 1 Rs 7.50 crore Rs 13.75 crore 2 Rs 9.50 crore Rs 23.75 crore 3 Rs 12 crore (est.) Rs 26.50 crore Total Rs 29 crore Rs 64 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jaat 10 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer grosses Rs 87 crore by the end of 2nd Saturday