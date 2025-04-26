BLACKPINK’s Lisa teams up with Maroon 5 for new single Priceless following her Coachella 2025 performance

The whispers are no longer just rumors—Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK’s Lisa have officially teamed up for a new track titled Priceless. The band unveiled the news on April 26, 2025 (IST), posting a teaser and pre-save link on social media platforms.

This marks a big moment for Lisa, as Priceless will be her first musical release following her standout solo appearance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which concluded on April 20, 2025. Not just this, this will be the first time for Lisa to collaborate with Maroon 5. No doubt, this collaboration is already making waves among fans of both artists.

Hints about a possible joint project started circulating when Adam Levine appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month (April). While chatting with Jimmy Fallon, the singer casually hinted that a new single might drop “around the end of the month,” sparking a wave of online speculation. Fans suspected a collaboration with a fellow Hollywood artist, but no one expected a surprise team-up between Adam Levine and one of today’s biggest K-pop icons, Lisa.

As soon as the behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot was released, BLINKS, Lisa’s fans, Maroon 5 supporters, and Adam Levine stans went wild, flooding social media with excitement. One fan exclaimed, “So ready for it!” while another declared, “Song of the year confirmed.” Others share “Can’t wait any more” and “Bring it on!” under Maroon 5’s latest Instagram post.

Not long after, BLACKPINK's Lisa added fuel to the fire by sharing a short video clip on her Instagram story, featuring a snippet of vocals and a cameo from what fans quickly identified as Adam Levine.

The speculation reached its peak on April 26, when Maroon 5 posted behind-the-scenes footage from a recent photoshoot with Lisa. The video featured the duo striking fun poses while a dreamy, vocal-driven preview played in the background. Though the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, anticipation is sky-high.

The upcoming single will also be part of Maroon 5’s forthcoming album, their first since Jordi in 2021. According to Adam Levine, fans can expect the full project sometime this summer.

As for now, listeners can get ready by pre-saving Priceless on Spotify and Apple Music. With two global icons teaming up, this track promises to be one of the year’s most talked-about collaborations.

