Over the years, Sohail Khan has directed feature films like Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Jai Ho, and Freaky Ali among others. The filmmaker over the last decade has been working on his dream subject, Sher Khan, to be spearheaded by his brother, Salman Khan. However, it seems that Sohail is moving on and making another film now. According to sources close to the development, Sohail Khan is all set to team up with Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma for a comedy film.

A source shares, “Sohail has been developing a two-hero comedy film for a while now, and he is collaborating with Sanjay Dutt on the same. Multiple meetings have already taken place between Sanju and Sohail, and the duo are all excited to collaborate on this script. It features Sanjay Dutt in a larger-than-life avatar.” The source further informs that Aayush Sharma, who has acted previously in Antim and Loveyatri, will be the parallel lead alongside Sanjay Dutt.

“Aayush Sharma will have a boy next door look, different from the larger-than-life presence of Sanjay Dutt in this yet untitled comedy. Sohail and his team are looking to take the film on floors in the second half of 2025, and are presently busy with the pre-production. It’s a film made as per today’s sensibilities, as the comedy is touted to be situational. The film has undertones of a gangster genre and is set in Punjab,” the source informs.

The film will mark the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan after Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. The yet-untitled comedy will be produced by Sohail Khan. “A studio too will come on board the film, and the talks are on to partner with a leading player,” the source concludes.

