Good Bad Ugly Box Office Tamil Nadu Day 11: Ajith Kumar starrer maintains SOLID hold; earns Rs 7 crore on second Sunday

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is storming the box office these days. The mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran is recording a phenomenal hold. The movie has crossed the Rs 135 crore mark today while wrapping its second weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Good Bad Ugly adds Rs 7 crore to the tally on 2nd Sunday

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is enjoying a phenomenal run in Tamil Nadu. After collecting Rs 84.50 crore in its extended opening weekend, the movie wrapped its extended first week at Rs 116.50 crore gross. It continues to show a good hold and entered the second weekend by grossing over Rs 6 crore each on the second Friday and the second Saturday, respectively.

As per estimates, the movie added Rs 7 crore today on its second Sunday, taking its total cume to Rs 135.50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. Good Bad Ugly is holding well and has the potential to keep on luring the audience till the end of April 2025, as there is no other significant Tamil release this month. It is expected to move out of the cinemas once Suriya's Retro hits the screen on May 1st.

Day-wise box office collection of Good Bad Ugly is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 23.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 6 crore 7 Rs 5.50 crore 8 Rs 4.50 crore 9 Rs 6 crore 10 Rs 6 crore 11 Rs 7 crore (est.) Total Rs 135.50 crore

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer:

Advertisement

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat 10 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer grosses Rs 87 crore by the end of 2nd Saturday