Who is Ishaan Mehra? Meet Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's BF, with whom she made her relationship Instagram official

Shaheen Bhatt, the daughter of renowned director Mahesh Bhatt and sister of popular actress Alia Bhatt, recently confirmed her relationship with Ishaan Mehra on Instagram. On his birthday, she posted three photos of them together and affectionately referred to him as her “Sunshine.” Alia Bhatt and their mother, Soni Razdan, also extended birthday greetings to Ishaan. Alia even re-posted Shaheen’s story on her own Instagram and added, “Happy happy birthday our fav fellow.”

Who is Ishaan Mehra?

Naturally, the next question is—who exactly is he, and what does he do? If you’re wondering the same, don’t worry—we’ve gathered all the available details about Shaheen Bhatt’s partner, Ishaan Mehra.

The couple first sparked attention when Shaheen posted vacation snapshots from a New Year getaway in Thailand, featuring herself alongside a then-unknown man, now identified as Ishaan Mehra, relaxing on a boat with the Bhatt and Kapoor families.

Though details about Ishaan's personal life remain scarce, his Instagram account provides some clues. He works as a fitness coach, offering virtual and in-person training sessions.

According to his profile, Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer who represented at the Youth Asian Games, and he also has a strong athletic background. He is an ATG-certified fitness coach based in Mumbai. His Instagram features videos showcasing his impressive strength through heavy weightlifting, reflecting his commitment to fitness.

In addition to training clients, including Seema Sajdeh, star of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and ex-wife of Sohail Khan. Ishaan is also reportedly exploring other creative fields like writing and stand-up comedy.

Ishaan tends to keep a low profile, as seen in his understated social media presence. Even before Shaheen confirmed their relationship, he had been seen at several family events and gatherings, often alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan. He was also part of the Bhatt and Kapoor families' New Year 2025 celebrations in Thailand.

Shaheen Bhatt, the eldest daughter of actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In addition to her writing career, Shaheen has experience in the film industry, having worked as an assistant director and screenwriter.

She contributed to the script of Raaz 3 and co-wrote Son of Sardaar. In 2019, she published a deeply personal memoir titled I've Never Been (Un)Happier, chronicling her experiences with mental health.

