Kim Soo Hyun dated an idol-actress and not minor Kim Sae Ron during military training days? New report calls it 'well-known secret'

Kim Soo Hyun has been under fire for quite a few months now due to allegations of him being romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron for six years, starting in 2015. However, according to an April 26 report by K-media outlet Money Today, Kim Soo Hyun was in a three-year relationship with an idol-actress, starting around 2016, while he was serving his military duty from 2017 to 2019. It challenged the late Kim Sae Ron's parents' claims that their daughter dated Kim Soo Hyun as a minor.

The exclusive news coverage was attributed to the statements of an industry insider. The report mentioned that the information of Kim Soo Hyun dating the unnamed idol-actress A "contradicts the earlier claim made by the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who said she dated Kim Soo Hyun from late 2015 until July 2021.” According to the newly surfaced information, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly began a romance with A due to their shared management company, KEYEAST, which he joined in 2010 after leaving M.Boat.

The Knock-Off actor left KEYEAST in 2019 to establish his own company, GOLDMEDALIST, along with his cousin Lee Sa Rang. It was during then that the couple reportedly parted ways (around spring of that year), which was roughly three months before Kim Soo Hyun completed his military service. Money Today quoted the industry insider saying, “It was a well-known secret in the entertainment business that Kim Soo Hyun and actress A were dating, so it’s unlikely he was seeing Kim Sae Ron at the same time.”

The insider further stated, “It seems Kim Soo Hyun’s side is refraining from commenting to keep actress A out of it all.” The report, written in favor of Kim Soo Hyun, did not seem to shift public opinion in his direction. Rather, it raised questions about the authenticity of the source. Some netizens even argued that it implies the fact that the allegations regarding Kim Soo Hyun having multiple "concubines" while dating a minor, Kim Sae Ron, were true.

However, the article's contents presented statements that refuted that claim as well. It read, “Kim Soo Hyun only dated Kim Sae Ron for one year, from 2019 to 2020.”

