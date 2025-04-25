4 ways to style flared denim jeans in 2025 inspired by Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more

Have you been wondering how to style your flared jeans lately? If so, it’s time to take some style inspiration from the ultimate fashion divas, our all-time favorites: Kareena Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Flared jeans have always been in trend, but the way they’re styled keeps evolving. So why not elevate your look by styling them to perfection for outings like coffee dates, shopping sprees, hangouts, and more?

So, girls, here are the 4 best ways to style your flared jeans, and honestly, they won’t disappoint. Let’s dive in!

1. Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor always keeps her style versatile, perfect for every occasion. Serving an effortlessly chic airport look, she styled her flared denim pants with a light blue shirt. The button-down shirt featured a relaxed fit and dropped shoulders, giving off a laid-back vibe. She casually rolled up the long sleeves, while the rounded hemline added a polished edge to her airport ensemble.

If you’re planning to recreate this look for office meetings, Mira offers the perfect styling cues. Without going overboard, she chose striking accessories like round earrings and a delicate neck chain. A practical tote bag completed the look, adding both function and flair.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and comfortable fashion always go hand in hand. Here, we see her effortlessly styling flared denim jeans with a simple white crew-neck T-shirt, adding a touch of minimalism to her look. But when it’s Bebo, you know things are never just simple, she elevated the outfit by layering it with a black Prada jacket.

Cinched at the waist, the fashion icon left the jacket half-open, while the hood detail made it perfect for unexpected rain showers. This ensemble is a go-to fashion inspiration for rainy days. When stepping out, pair it with a classy handbag and keep the rest of your style minimal, let the outfit do all the talking.

3. Ananya Panday

Bae is always here to slay, and Ananya Panday lives by that mantra. There’s no doubt she’s consistently rocking her casual-yet-chic looks. Tired of the usual blue denim, the actress made a bold statement with pink flared jeans that instantly turned heads. Keeping the look both bold and classy, she paired them with a matching pink bustier crop top featuring thick straps and a fitted bodice.

This pink-on-pink combo is perfect for parties or girls' night outs. For a glamorous finish, Ananya kept her accessories minimal and opted for a glowing, dewy makeup look. This way of styling flared jeans? Too hot to handle!

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Balancing glamour with casual charm, Tamannaah Bhatia effortlessly paired her flared denim jeans with a crush heart trim blouse from the brand Zimmermann, priced at Rs 2,02,799, and it was anything but basic. The blouse featured long sleeves with butterfly trim and a ruffled design throughout. For a polished finish, she neatly tucked it into her jeans, creating a perfectly put-together look.

Since the outfit was already a showstopper, Tamannaah kept the rest of her styling simple, loose waves in her hair and a fresh, dewy makeup look.

With these 4 fabulous ways to style flared jeans, it’s clear you never have to settle for less. Flared jeans pair beautifully with a variety of tops and can be styled for countless occasions. So girls, the next time you’re unsure how to style your jeans, you know exactly whom to take inspiration from!

