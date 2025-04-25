Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins Twitter Review: Read these 7 tweets before watching Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta’s Netflix film

Netflix’s latest release, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, has been the talk of social media. Co-directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and backed by Siddharth Anand under the Marflix banner, the film arrived with a lot of expectations. But as it turns out, not everyone’s on the same page. Fans and first-time viewers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their honest thoughts, and let’s just say, the verdict isn’t unanimous.

Advertisement

One user took to X and wrote about the movie, saying, "Just waking up watching #JewelThief LITERALLY. Usually I don't prefer sleeping in Day Time but Trust me Guys this #SaifAliKhan starrer worked as a Sleeping Pill for Me."

The tweet further added a quick piece of advice, "Re-watch Race instead but don't waste your time in this." These reactions suggest that some viewers found the pacing sluggish and the plot far from gripping, especially compared to Saif’s earlier hits.

Still, there are those who appreciated Khan’s take on his character, Rehan Roy. A user wrote, "#SaifAliKhan slips seamlessly into the role of Rehan Roy in #JewelThief — magnetic, complex, and impossible to ignore. A charismatic rogue you can’t look away from — both the style and the act are top-notch" While some praised the character's flair, others had mixed reviews when it came to the script and execution.

Advertisement

A netizen wrote, "Jewel Thief : The Heist Begins Is a forgettable mix of clichés thieves,cops,and fake diamonds. The plot feels like something a junior would imagine, with a predictable ending. Nikita Dutta Looks beautiful,while Saif Ali Khan disappoints. Jaideep Ahlawat performance stands out. Jewel thief only positives are Saif Ali Khan dressing sense and Ahlawat's screen presence. " The above tweet captures what many seem to feel, that Jaideep Ahlawat was the real scene-stealer, while the overall story lacked spark.

Another netizen wrote, "Jewel Thief is so Brilliantly Underwhelming You cannot begin to explain how many things it got wrong. Hope the sequel is better." Yet not all feedback was negative. A few viewers were genuinely impressed by the production value and slick visuals. "Every shot. Every stunt. Every line. #JewelThief screams style and adrenaline. Hollywood has some serious competition now."

And there were those who simply enjoyed the ride: "#JewelThiefOnNetflix #Marflix #SiddharthAnand #MamtaAnand you're really enjoying the action-packed sequences in Jewel Thief! It must be quite thrilling to watch those intense moments unfold."

Advertisement

Check more reactions here:

While the series doesn't exactly light up the internet, the song Jaadu did manage to grab eyeballs, especially thanks to Jaideep Ahlawat’s unexpected dance moves, which many found surprisingly refreshing. Given the names involved, expectations were high. Gulati, known for The Big Bull and Prince, and Grewal, who has directed Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Romeo Akbar Walter, have a fair bit of experience between them. Still, Jewel Thief seems to have left audiences divided, some charmed by its sleek style, others unimpressed by its predictable twists.

ALSO READ: Jewel Thief Part 2 CONFIRMED; sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's heist thriller announced