Kesari 2 Box Office Worldwide Weekend: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama grosses Rs 50 crore in first three days globally

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead along with R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is doing decent business at the box office. The A-rated courtroom drama, directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, wrapped its opening weekend with decent growth. Here’s a look at its box office performance in the first three days.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 fetches Rs 50 crore in 3 days worldwide

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to end its opening weekend at around Rs 50 crore gross at the global box office. Out of this, Rs 33.50 crore gross is coming from the Indian markets, while the rest, Rs 17 crore (USD 2 million), is contributed by the international territories.

The movie is expected to hold well on the weekdays and grow in the long run since the word-of-mouth is in its favor. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer will have to pick up soon, as it will have new competition from the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2, slated to hit the cinemas on May 1st.

Kesari Chapter 2 received a better response than the recent Akshay Kumar releases. However, its box office fate depends on its trends in the long run. Looking at the current trends, the movie is likely to wind up its curtains under the Rs 100 crore mark.

Advertisement

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer here:

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Day 11 Early Estimates: Sunny Deol’s action entertainer eyes Rs 5 crore for its 2nd Sunday net