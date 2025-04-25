Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-led 90s comic caper opens at Rs 25 lakh

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 1: April 25 marks the theatrical return of Andaz Apna Apna. Led by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, the iconic comedy caper remains one of the most celebrated films of its genre. Here's what the first day of Andaz Apna Apna looked like.

Originally released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna has begun its second innings on Friday while clashing with its rival release, Ground Zero. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's comedy film from the 90s has earned Rs 25 lakh on the first day at the box office. While it is a fair start for a limited release, the 31-year-old movie is lagging behind Emraan Hashmi's new release.

Andaz Apna Apna is expected to receive better footfalls on Saturday and Sunday, especially its die-hard fans. The makers of the iconic comedy have restored and remastered the film in 4K and Dolby 5.1 sound. They have also heavily promoted the cult classic on social media to generate good buzz about the movie. It has gained cult status in the last three decades.

Andaz Apna Apna is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who is best known for movies like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak: Lethal.

In Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan played the lead roles of Amar Manohar and Prem Bhopali, respectively. Karisma Kapoor was cast as Raveena and fake Karisma. Raveena Tandon essayed the role of Karisma and fake Raveena.

Paresh Rawal appeared in dual roles, Ram Gopal Bajaj and Shyam Gopal Bajaj. Shakti Kapoor was cast as Crime Master Gogo. Santoshi's 1994 directorial also featured actors like Deven Verma, Mehmood, Jagdeep, Viju Khote, Tiku Talsania, Shehzad Khan, and Harish Patel.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

Andaz Apna Apna is running in theaters near you.

