After the theatrical success of Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are reuniting on another comic caper titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Over 50 percent of the film has already been shot with the trio of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the team is all set for a month-long marathon schedule in Scotland, starting from April 22.

According to sources close to the development, Varun Dhawan and co. are all set for a 30-day schedule in Scotland, where two key songs, a chase sequence, and ample of comic moments of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be shot. “It’s a big 30-day schedule, which consolidates the multi-genre elements of a David Dhawan film. Varun and team are excited for this big international leg, which brings in a fresh vibe to the comic caper,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that David Dhawan has got a big ensemble on board the film. “Apart from the leading pair of Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in key roles. A lot of combination scenes, leading to chaos on screen will be shot in Scotland. The conclusion of Scotland schedule will lead to a film wrap, not-with-standing a couple of songs and some patchwork sequences,” the source shared. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS.

We hear that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan in the “comedy” avatar again, and sources confirmed that the actor will also be seen showing off his dance moves on some of the desi-songs from the world of David Dhawan cinema. After calling it a wrap on this comic caper, Varun will move on to Border 2, and then the much-awaited No Entry sequel with Anees Bazmee. He is also in talks with Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan for a film each, which will take off after he wraps up his present slate of feature films of the big screen. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

