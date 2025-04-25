Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins' Jaideep Ahlawat admits his character Hathi Ram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok changed a lot for him

Jaideep Ahlawat did many minor roles before he finally stole the spotlight with his performances in Paatal Lok, Jaane Jaan, Maharaj, and more. While looking at the reviews of the audience for his latest Netflix film, Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins, the actor admitted that his character, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, changed a lot for him. Read on!

Those who have been following Jaideep Ahlawat from his Rockstar days would admit that he was a gem, waiting to be discovered. Finally, the audience saw what a commendable actor he is when he played the role of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok. In a recent interview with NDTV, the actor admitted that he loves all the characters that he has done so far.

However, if he had to pick one among them, then he would favor his character from the crime thriller television series. Jaideep further stated, “Hathi Ram changed a lot for me and how people saw me as an actor.” In the same chat, the actor spoke about feeling the pressure after delivering back-to-back hit performances.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor told the publication that the pressure is always there. Hence, he reminds himself to just be honest with the character. “The rest is noise,” he exclaimed. Jaideep and Saif Ali Khan-led the heist action thriller, Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins, is now streaming on Netflix.

Talking about his character, Rajan Aulakh, in the movie, Ahlawat stated that there’s flair, flamboyance, and a bit of mischief. “It's stylized but also has layers,” he expressed, adding that the unpredictability excited him the most. Even though he has played intense, grounded characters before, but this role was fun to explore.

Till now, the An Action Hero actor has explored multiple film genres. However, he is excited to work on a comic caper that could tickle many funny bones. Jaideep stated that comedy is tough. However, he would love to do it as it’s a genre he has always admired. “Maybe one day someone will write a mad, bizarre comedy and think of me. Fingers crossed!” he manifested.

