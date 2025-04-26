Rs 2 crore: AR Rahman and PS-II makers land in legal trouble; Delhi HC orders to pay in copyright case over song credits

Mani Ratnam’s historical drama film franchise, Ponniyin Selvan, has now grabbed fresh attention after the Delhi High Court announced its verdict in a copyright case. Music composer AR Rahman has been slammed with a copyright infringement case of Rs. 2 crore over the film’s track Veera Raja Veera.

The song, which featured actors Ravi Mohan and Sobhita Dhulipala, is said to be lifted exactly from the original composition Shiva Stuti.

Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar claimed that this piece was crafted by his father and uncle, and thus the makers committed copyright infringement by copying every rhythm, musical structure and even the beats, with only a few minor alterations.

The Delhi HC has now ordered the Oscar-winning composer as well as the makers of the film to deposit a whopping penalty of Rs. 2 crores and a separate Rs. 2 lakhs in costs to the Dagar family.

That’s not all, as the court has also asked the production house to make immediate corrections in the song credits across all platforms, wherever it has been released, with special mention of the original song being composed by Ustad N. Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar.

An official statement from the makers or composers is still awaited at the moment regarding the ongoing case.

In other news, AR Rahman recently addressed the constant scrutiny that he has faced when it comes to his personal life. The singer had announced his separation from his wife, Saira Banu.

Speaking with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, the national-award-winning composer said, “The choice of being in public life is intentional, so everybody gets reviewed. Right from the richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I?”

On his work front, AR Rahman is in the news for his banging compositions for the upcoming film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan.

