5 Tamil movies releasing in May 2025: Suriya's Retro to Vijay Sethupathi's Ace and more

May 2025 is going to be exciting for Tamil movie fans. Many big films are all set to hit theaters. The May releases are full of action, drama, and fun! Suriya will be on the big screens with Retro, and Vijay Sethupathi has Ace. Let’s take a look at five Tamil films releasing next month.

5 Tamil movies releasing in May 2025

1. Retro

Release date: May 1, 2025

Retro is a romantic action film starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. The story takes place between the 1980s and 1990s. Suriya plays Paarivel, a man with a troubled past. The film follows his journey to find his lost love. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it features music by Santhosh Narayanan and a special dance cameo by Shriya Saran.

2. Ace

Release date: May 23, 2025

Get ready for a fun ride with Ace, a romantic crime comedy led by Vijay Sethupathi in his 51st film. Directed by Arumuga Kumar, the movie stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. Shot mostly in Malaysia, it also features Yogi Babu and Babloo Prithiveeraj. Music is by Justin Prabhakaran.

3. DD Next Level

Release date: May 16, 2025

DD Next Level is the fourth film in the popular Dhilluku Dhuddu comedy-horror series. Santhanam returns in the lead role with Prem Anand as the director. The cast also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Selvaraghavan, Geethika Tiwary, and Yashika Aannand. The film is expected to bring more fun and spooky moments to the screen.

4. Tourist Family

Release date: May 1, 2025

Tourist Family is a Tamil comedy drama directed by Abishan Jeevinth in his debut. It stars M. Sasikumar, Simran, and Kamalesh, among others, in prominent roles. The story follows a Tamil family’s tough journey in post-COVID. Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film has music by Sean Roldan and visuals by Aravind Viswanathan.

5. Maaman

Release date: May 16, 2025

In Maaman, Soori steps away from comedy and takes center stage in a gripping drama. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the film tells a story full of emotion and family bonds. Aishwarya Lekshmi joins him, along with a talented cast including Rajkiran and Swasika.

