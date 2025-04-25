BTS' Jin becomes victim of ageist remarks amid Echo promotions: 'He's not even 40'

The K-pop industry is no stranger to negative aspects, with issues ranging from appearance standards to internal conflicts and even malicious criticisms. One of the latest concerns is the issue of ageism, which has found its way into BTS' dynamic. The newest target of this age-related backlash is none other than the eldest member, Jin. His latest concept photos for his upcoming track "ECHO" have sparked a debate on the internet, with many netizens criticizing his age and the visual concept, creating a wave of ageist comments.

BTS' Jin shared some new concept photos, surprising many fans with a bold new look. Dressed in black leather pants, a matching black T-shirt, and a leather jacket, he sported a punk rock vibe with straight hair covering his forehead—a departure from the usual style fans expect from him. These photos, shared in April 2025 on Weverse and BIGHIT Music's official platforms, quickly garnered attention. However, the excitement was dampened by harsh remarks about his age. At 32, Jin was unfairly criticized by some who felt he was "too old" to pull off such a youthful concept.

As more people criticized him, many fans defended him, saying it was unfair. They pointed out that some complain when idols debut young, but then still judge older idols for trying something new.

One shares, ''y’all got me defending a BTS member, holy shit! saying: “doing rockstar concept at 40 is something MOST ROCKSTARS RN ARE IN THEIR 60s'.

Another feels the haters don't listen to any Rock music and says, 'These people DON'T listen to rock. Like, have they ever even heard of Bruce Springsteen? He's 75 and still TOURING'. Another Fan shares 'Ever heard of Mick Jagger?'

Another one defends, 'the qrts are crazy, cuz how are you guys mad at companies for debuting minors but age shame people older than 25'.

In brighter news, BTS' Jin is set to embark on his first solo world tour - RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will kick off in June with performances in South Korea and continue across nine cities worldwide. With his upcoming solo album, Echo, set to release on May 16 before the tour, fans are eagerly awaiting this new chapter in BTS' Jin’s career.