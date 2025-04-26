Mrunal Thakur pairs Rs 4,52,000 handbag with super elegant trench dress for her airport look

Mrunal Thakur’s fashion game is getting better day by day, and we, as fashionistas, are delighted. Whether it be her ethnic fashion glamour or everyday casuals, the actress knows how to turn heads with her outfits and, of course, with her irresistible beauty. This time was no different, as the diva was spotted at the airport flaunting an elevated minimalist look. Let’s check out her fit!

The Sita Ramam actress exuded British royal poise as she donned a khaki-colored trench dress for her airport look. The mid-length dress boasted a collared neckline with two flap sides on the button-up bodice. Mrunal rolled up the full sleeves of her dress, keeping it effortlessly chic. The dress featured a belt-like band at the bodice, cinching the dress elegantly. It was an A-line dress since it cascaded into a billowy skirt with its hemline ending right below her knees.

Mrunal Thakur’s trench dress with an enchanting silhouette exuded quiet luxury at its best. However, her look was elevated further with her black stiletto heels. The pointed pencil heels gave the actress’s look a statuette appeal, complementing her outfit impeccably.

Going with the gold-girly aesthetic, Mrunal adorned double circle hoop earrings. She skipped any other jewelry; however, the contrasting black buttons of her fit accentuated her look like an accessory.

Adding another hint of luxury to her fit, Thakur carried a Bottega Veneta large hop bag in a yellow shade. The same bag in different colors is priced at approximately Rs 4,52,000 on the brand’s official website.

The Hi Nanna actress’s makeup for the day was quite chic and alluring, flattering her face perfectly. Mrunal adorned a neutral-toned makeup with a matte base, slightly sculpted face with a warm contour, subtly blushed-up cheeks, and nude pink lips. However, the best part of her makeup was her kohl-rimmed eyes, a signature cosmetic pick of Mrunal.

The beauty maven styled her hair with a center partition, with her straight hair strands resting on her back, for a polished and poised look.

