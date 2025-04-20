EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gaurav Khanna REACTS to Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's sudden departure from CID; says 'I think there...'

Gaurav Khanna has had an illustrious career in the Indian Television industry. From daily soaps to reality shows, Gaurav has won hearts with his reel and real persona. The actor was once a part of the iconic hit show CID. CID's second season has created a stir on social media as the main lead character, Shivaji Satam, is no longer a part of the show. Satam's sudden departure from CID left everyone shocked, including Gaurav.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gaurav Khanna, who played Senior Inspector Kavin in CID, revealed being shocked after learning news of Shivaji Satam's sudden departure from the show. He added, "I think there will be something to it, but it was strong news. I really could not fathom CID without Satam sir."

Watch Gaurav Khanna's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Before commenting on Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's exit from CID, Gaurav Khanna reminisced about memories of working on the show. He recalled eating a lot of variety of food while shooting for the show. The actor remembered all the CID cast members being enthusiastic about lunch, as everyone was a foodie.

Gaurav shared that Shivaji Satam made 'Lassi' for him every day while they were shooting for CID. The actor shared that he was a part of CID for a year, and all he inquired about every day was food.

In CID, ACP Pradyuman is shown dead after CID's enemy plans a bomb blast to kill him. While the CID team is devastated by this loss, a new ACP has entered their lives. After Satam's exit, Parth Samthaan has recently entered CID as ACP Ayushman. He has made his comeback to television after 5 years. Apart from Parth, CID also stars Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava and a few others in lead roles.

Coming back to Gaurav Khanna, the actor recently won Celebrity MasterChef. Before this, he was seen playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa.

